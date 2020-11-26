Josh Emmanuel has been Hull City’s surprise performer of the season. 

Not many thought he’d make the right-back spot his own this term after his summer move on a free transfer.

Emmanuel, who is 23 years old, has impressed for the Tigers and has helped them rise to the top of the League One table.

Surprise star…

He moved to the KCOM Stadium in early August and has kept out fellow summer recruit Lewie Coyle out of the team.

Emmanuel signed a two-year deal with the Yorkshire side, but they can rest easy as they hold an option for a further year.

Career to date…

The London-born defender has racked up 135 games in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Ipswich Town, Crawley Town, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Emmanuel is establishing himself as a key player for Hull and is one to keep an eye on.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about him over recent weeks-

