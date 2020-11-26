Josh Emmanuel has been Hull City’s surprise performer of the season.

Not many thought he’d make the right-back spot his own this term after his summer move on a free transfer.

Emmanuel, who is 23 years old, has impressed for the Tigers and has helped them rise to the top of the League One table.

Surprise star…

He moved to the KCOM Stadium in early August and has kept out fellow summer recruit Lewie Coyle out of the team.

Emmanuel signed a two-year deal with the Yorkshire side, but they can rest easy as they hold an option for a further year.

Career to date…

The London-born defender has racked up 135 games in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Ipswich Town, Crawley Town, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Emmanuel is establishing himself as a key player for Hull and is one to keep an eye on.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about him over recent weeks-

Josh Emmanuel is world class #hcafc

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 — Nathaniel 🧡🖤 (@N_Whittingham) November 17, 2020

How does Coyle ever get back into the team, Emmanuel is quality at this level #hcafc — Ad (@AHolty27) November 14, 2020

Emmanuel NEVER gets tired. #hcafc — Mr Hull City (@HullCityMister) November 14, 2020

*whispers* There's some serious cash to be made in this squad. KLP

Greaves

Emmanuel To name just 3. 🤫#HCAFC #hullcity — Rich (@hullcitydata) November 24, 2020

How good is Emmanuel, best free transfer for a long time #HCAFC — Lee Fletcher (@Fletch2sv) November 24, 2020

Josh Emmanuel is better than Aina. Just saying #hcafc — John Uzzell 🎗 (@Uzzell01) November 22, 2020

Josh Emmanuel is the best free transfer since Robert Koren #hcafc — Luke Walker (@LukeWalk567) November 21, 2020

Have you been impressed with Emmanuel, City fans?