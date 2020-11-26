Speaking to The News, Kings Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has claimed Portsmouth are “very interested” in defender Ross Burrows.

This weekend, Portsmouth host National League side Kings Lynn Town at Fratton Park in the FA Cup second round.

The non-league outfit have made their way into round two after defeating Port Vale earlier this month. Two-time FA Cup winners Pompey will be looking to avoid a banana skin and make their way into round three.

Ahead of the game, Kings Lynn chairman Stephen Cleeve has been speaking about his players, revealing one of the Linnets key men is on Portsmouth’s radar.

Cleeve claimed that promising defender Ross Burrows is subject to interest from Portsmouth. If true, the 22-year-old will be hoping to put in an impressive performance and show his rumoured suitors what he can offer.

Here’s what Cleeve had to say about his players:

“Ross Barrows is very promising and the rumour is Pompey are interested in him, he’s aged 22.

“The left-back Alex Brown is very good. There are arguably several league teams looking at Sonny Carey at the moment, he will be a league footballer, no doubt about that. He has all the attributes.

“Aaron Jones, although he has been injured, hasn’t played for four weeks. He has been player of the season until his injury and is very, very good. He’s solid at the back.

“Jordan Richards is in the middle of the park and a very good footballer, he should be playing league football as well. His father was Pedro Hughes, the captain at Notts County at one stage and his cousin is Wes Morgan at Leicester.”

Who is Ross Burrows?

Burrows, 22, has played primarily at right-back for Kings Lynn this season. He has filled in as a defensive midfielder at times but his main position is centre-back.

Burrows is yet to play league football, coming through Halifax Town’s youth academy before leaving for Grantham Town in 2018. He linked up with Kings Lynn in March last year and has become a key player for Ian Culverhouse’s side.

Will Burrows and co be able to pull off a cup upset and defeat Portsmouth at the weekend? Have your say in the poll below.

Will Kings Lynn be able to beat Portsmouth?