Brentford brought in Saman Ghoddos from Amiens in the last transfer window to sharpen their attacking department.

The Iranian international joined the Bees on an initial one-year loan, but Thomas Frank’s side do hold an option to sign him on a further two-year deal if they want to, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

In search of a first goal…

Ghoddos, who is 27 years old, is yet to score for Brentford in the Championship so far.

However, he does provide the London club with more options and depth in forward areas and is still getting used to the English game.

His career to date…

Ghoddos played for the current Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter at Ostersunds and scored 42 goals in 93 games for the Swedish side. He had previously played for Limhamn Bunkeflo, Trelleborgs FF and Syrianska FC.

He joined Amiens in 2018 and has since made 35 appearances for the French outfit, chipping in with five goals. They were relegated to Ligue 2 last term, hence why Ghoddos left.

Big shoes to fill…

It was always going to be a tough ask for him to replace the goals of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma of last season and Ivan Toney has established himself as their top summer signing, somewhat taking the limelight away from Ghoddos.

Nevertheless, there is still time for him to prove himself in England on his loan spell in this campaign.

Brentford will have a big decision to make next summer as to whether they want to make his move permanent or not.

Impressed with Ghoddos so far, Brentford fans?