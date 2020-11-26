Speaking to the Lennox Herald, former Celtic youngster Daniel Church has revealed he saw a summer trial with Blackburn Rovers blocked by COVID-19.

Earlier this summer, young full-back Daniel Church saw his 13-year affiliation with Celtic come to an end. The Scottish Premiership giants opted against renewing his deal, leaving him free to search for a new club as a free agent.

Blackburn Rovers interest

With a move to Dumbarton now secured, Church has now opened up about his efforts to find a new club. Church joined the Scottish League One side earlier this month but has revealed it could have been very different.

Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing Church, the youngster has now revealed. Rovers brought in one former Celtic starlet, Connor McBride, and it could have been two.

Church was set for a trial period with Blackburn, only for COVID-19 to prevent him from linking up with the Ewood Park club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’d been training with a few teams since I left Celtic but with the situation the way it is nothing was coming off. Some teams didn’t have the budget to add any players and others had full squads.

“When I left Celtic I found myself going into training with other teams as a new face, and that isn’t something I’d really experienced before but it’s definitely something that I learnt a lot from – and it built me up.

“I was meant to go down to Blackburn Rovers and train there, but they got hit by Covid which stopped any chance of that.”

With a Dumbarton deal sealed, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers will be left kicking themselves over the missed chance to sign Church.