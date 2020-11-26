After the lineup was released on social media last night ahead of Watford’s game against Bristol City on Sky Sports Main Event, it was confirmed by the club that three players are currently serving a 10-day period of isolation, following positive COVID-19 tests.

This means that Vladimir Ivic will not have these three players for key games in a hectic schedule, as will all miss playing against Preston North End, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, as confirmed by Ivic himself.

Identities unknown…

Although the club have no intention of exposing the identity of these players, it is rumoured that both Ken Sema and Etienne Capoue are amongst these three players, as both players are key to Ivic’s squad – yet were totally left out of yesterday’s squad.

What the boss has said…

“I don’t want to speak about names.” Said Ivic in his post-match press conference following a bore draw, as per the Watford Observer, “We did tests a lot of times and I respect the players, I respect the club and I will not speak about that.

“Unfortunately they will miss the next three games. The period is like this, we cannot do something about it. No one is happy because of that but with Covid, you never know from where it can come and we try to protect ourselves and all in the club work on this and hope that they will be good and they will soon be with us.”

Frustrated Hornets…

Watford put in another poor display away from home, conjuring up next to nothing going forward, but managed to pick up a point away from home against a top 6 team.

Watford must start gelling sooner rather than later, so this news does Ivic absolutely no favours, we will soon see just how well The Hornets can react to this bad spell they are currently in.