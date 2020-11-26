Speaking to BBC Sport, free-agent forward Ahmed Musa has played down links with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

As covered here on The72, speculation has emerged this week claiming Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Ahmed Musa.

The former Leicester City forward is available on a free transfer after departing Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last month.

Struggling for goals…

Sheffield Wednesday are currently one of the Championship’s lowest scorers. The Owls have found the back of the net seven times in 13 league outings. Only Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers – who both sit in the relegation zone – have less.

The signing of Musa would have been a boost to Wednesday’s attacking ranks in an effort to fire them up the table. However, Musa has moved to play down links with a move to Hillsborough.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Musa said that he has no idea where the link with a move to the Championship side has come from. The former Leicester City man went on to add that he wants to continue his career at “the top-level”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know where the story [about a move to Sheffield Wednesday] is coming from. I don’t pay attention to rumours and gossip,” Musa said.

“With due respect to the club, I left Saudi Arabia to continue my career at the top level in Europe and that’s the ambition.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans, would you have liked to see Musa join on a free transfer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you have welcomed the signing of Musa?