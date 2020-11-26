Coventry City signed Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest in the summer, and last night the 24-year-old gave the Sky Blues a 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

A product of the Forest academy, Walker left the club last summer to pursue first-team opportunities with the newly-promoted Coventry City.

He’d impressed in previous loan spells throughout the Football League – most notably with Mansfield Town and Lincoln City, before last season staying at Forest.

He made seven Championship appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side and scored one goal.

Come this summer though, Forest completed the long-awaited signing of Lyle Taylor, with Miguel Guerrero coming in as well.

It led to Walkers departure and after a stop-start season owing to slight injuries, and a return to match fitness, he looks to be cementing his place in this Coventry side.

He’s started the last three games for Mark Robins side and has scored in two, including a winner in their match at home to Cardiff last night.

Forest meanwhile sit a place above Coventry in 20th, owing to goal difference.

They’re currently without last season’s top-scorer Lewis Grabban and Guerrero is still waiting for his first goal – Taylor is impressing however, with four so far this season.

Forest have just nine goals in 13 Championship appearances this season and Chris Hughton is desperate for firepower.

Having seen Walker netting for Coventry last night, it perhaps signifies Forest’s sale of him. He would’ve been good cover for the likes of Taylor and Grabban, and could even have offered something different in the starting line-up.

But he’s proving a hit with Coventry fans – he could yet be the difference between them beating relegation this season.