On the quiet Huddersfield Town made some shrewd signings over the summer. Perhaps their best acquisition was Naby Sarr, who arrived on a free transfer and has made quite the impact so far in his time with the West Yorkshire side.

Here are three reasons why the signing of the former Charlton defender was such a clever piece of business by the club.

He was a free transfer

The performances of the defender since his arrival have been impressive, and the added bonus he was a free transfer adds to the positives. In a summer where clubs are having to be extra careful with their money Huddersfield seemed to have picked up a bargain.

He’s left footed

Under Carlos Corberan it is paramount that players are comfortable with their feet and are capable to play the ball out from the back. Huddersfield look a lot better with Sarr in the side as they’re a team that like to dominate the ball.

Having a left footed centre back doesn’t seem like a big deal but it was vital that Huddersfield brought one in, such is the style of football they play.

He’s experienced

It’s crazy to think that the Senegalese international is still only 27! The centre back played over 100 games in his five year spell at Charlton, and almost half of these games were in the Championship. This experience is so important, as it gives Huddersfield a player who can instantly make an impact in the squad.

The biggest indication of how well Sarr has been playing has been his recent call up to the Senegal nation team. As competition for a spot in their team is high being that the country have one of the best national teams in Africa.

Ultimately, Huddersfield pulled off a really smart signing bringing Naby Sarr to the club. His performances have surpassed expectations and he looks really comfortable in Corberan’s side.