A frustrating evening at Fratton Park ended level at 1-1 against Oxford United after an Alex Gorrin penalty cancelled out Sean Raggett’s first half header.

The hosts could have won it with Ronan Curtis and Raggett both coming close to scoring a winner with the match in its final minutes.

But ultimately, Pompey paid the price for being unable to put the game to bed as they lacked their usual clinical nature in the attacking third.

A key difference in the second half was how both managers chose to use their subs bench.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was praised for making good use of all five of the substitutions available to him.

In particular the introduction of Mark Sykes, Marcus McGuane and Jordan Obita on the 62nd minute changed the game in the away team’s favour. Their energy and direct style made them a thorn in the side of the Blue’s defence.

Kenny Jackett, on the other hand, only used two of his subs.

This included bringing on midfielder Bryn Morris with ten minutes to go, despite the fact that Portsmouth were looking for a goal and had striker Jordy Hiwula on the bench.

Morris looked off the pace when he came on and did not add to the home team’s attacking threat.

It was a negative change that didn’t match Pompey’s ambition of winning the game, leaving some supporters to question the managers decision.

Some fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at Jackett and Morris’ performance.

Imagine being Jordy Hiwula watching both our strikers not have a single shot on target and then seeing big Bryn Morris come on with 10 minutes left 🥴 #pompey — Alex🇮🇴 (@alex_nunn7) November 24, 2020

Karl Robinson made a triple sub to completely change the momentum of the game tonight in Oxford’s favour. Jackett responses in the 80th minute by bringing on Bryn Morris 🤦🏼‍♂️🔵 — Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) November 24, 2020

Bryn Morris simply offers zero …. complete waste of a player — Ciaran (@c_p_mcgreal) November 24, 2020

Bryn Morris Is genuinely the worst midfielder of all time #pompey — Declan McGreal (@McgrealDeclan) November 24, 2020

Sigh… We could of won this bloody game yet the Dinosaur makes only 2 changes out of 5 available and took off an attacking midfielder for a defensive one. So negative. #JackettOut #Pompey — #JackettOut (@khooper8695) November 24, 2020

Striker on the bench raring for minutes and he brings on this melt, Kenny proving why it’s still #jackettout https://t.co/xzfo1boDIl — Harvey (@HarvBrowning23) November 24, 2020

FT #Pompey 1 – 1 #OUFC – their triple substitution turned the game around, and if not for Big Mac they'd have nicked that. Two quick questions: 1. What is the point in Bryn Morris? 2. Why on earth did we sign Jordy Hiwula? — Anthony Hesse (@PropPersonnel) November 24, 2020

Bryn Morris has actually unbalanced the side here. I’m sure he’s a lovely bloke but footballing ability wise he looks miles off it. Given it away 3 or 4 times already. Hope he comes good. Going to need the squad this season 🔵 — Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) November 24, 2020

Did Kenny Jackett get it wrong in regards to his substitutions?