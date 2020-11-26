A frustrating evening at Fratton Park ended level at 1-1 against Oxford United after an Alex Gorrin penalty cancelled out Sean Raggett’s first half header.

The hosts could have won it with Ronan Curtis and Raggett both coming close to scoring a winner with the match in its final minutes.

But ultimately, Pompey paid the price for being unable to put the game to bed as they lacked their usual clinical nature in the attacking third.

A key difference in the second half was how both managers chose to use their subs bench.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was praised for making good use of all five of the substitutions available to him.

In particular the introduction of Mark Sykes, Marcus McGuane and Jordan Obita on the 62nd minute changed the game in the away team’s favour. Their energy and direct style made them a thorn in the side of the Blue’s defence.

Kenny Jackett, on the other hand, only used two of his subs.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

This included bringing on midfielder Bryn Morris with ten minutes to go, despite the fact that Portsmouth were looking for a goal and had striker Jordy Hiwula on the bench.

Morris looked off the pace when he came on and did not add to the home team’s attacking threat.

It was a negative change that didn’t match Pompey’s ambition of winning the game, leaving some supporters to question the managers decision.

Some fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at Jackett and Morris’ performance.

Did Kenny Jackett get it wrong in regards to his substitutions?

Yes, he got it wrong.

No, he got it spot on.