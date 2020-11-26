Coventry City could look to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan before Saturday, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Their ‘keeper Marko Marosi suffered a fractured cheekbone in their 1-0 win over Cardiff City last night.

See who’s available…

Marosi will now be sidelined meaning the Sky Blues need to some temporary competition and back-up between the sticks.

Coventry will explore the options in the loan market and try and bring someone in.

Ben Wilson came off the bench after Marosi’s injury and most signs point towards him getting the nod this weekend against table toppers Norwich City.

What the boss says…

Robins has said: “Knowing Marko once he comes round he will just shake it and want to play on Saturday. But in all seriousness we have to make sure he’s right and whatever needs doing gets done. It’s certainly put a dampener on the evening.”

He added: “We need to have a look now and see if we can do anything. We have got one fit goalkeeper so we have to do something if we can. I have no idea whether we can do an emergency loan or can’t. We have to wait and see but we need to do something that’s for sure.”

Emergency loans…

Emergency loans usually work on a seven-day basis. League One side Doncaster Rovers brought in QPR’s Joe Lumley for their past two days.

Coventry will now to look into the market and see if there is anything they can do.

Last night’s win over Cardiff was needed but came at a cost for Marosi. Norwich on Saturday is a huge test and Robins’ men will want to be prepared for it.

Will Coventry bring in a goalkeeper before Saturday?