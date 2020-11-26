After Harvey Elliott picked up an injury in Blackburn Rovers’ 3-0 victory over Preston North End, many were left concerned that the youngster would be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Injury to the Liverpool loanee aside, and it was the perfect night for Rovers who dispatched of Preston with ease.

A penalty from Adam Armstrong opened the scoring before Ben Brereton, and Tyrhys Dolan finished the game off in the second half.

The goals from Brereton, 21, and Dolan, 18, highlights Blackburn’s youthful talent in abundance. Factor in the impact of Elliott, too, and you begin to realise that they may well be among the best young sides in the Championship.

Even despite the injury, Elliott had an impact on the game. The forward played a pivotal part in the making of his side’s third goal.

The Liverpool loanee provided a defence-splitting pass before Brereton slid the ball into the awaiting feet of Dolan to tap home.

The fine move capped off a scintillating display from Mowbray’s side. The three points saw them climb to 12th in the Championship table on 18 points.

With so much youthful talent available, however, alongside the golden touch of Adam Armstrong, this Blackburn side have the potential to reach new heights this season.

Armstrong has so far netted 12 goals this campaign, the most in the league. That number will only increase as the season progresses with Elliott’s creativity handing the forward the goal-scoring touch.

Mowbray provided a fitness update on the Liverpool man, saying via the Liverpool Echo:

“The early news is that we hope it’s just a kick. It’s come up pretty quickly, a bruise, but it doesn’t look like it’s badly damaged.”

He then added:

“When you think of a knee injury you think of ligaments but it doesn’t seem to be anything like that. Just a pretty severe kick and we’re hoping that’s all it is. People like Harvey Elliott cannot play every three days.”