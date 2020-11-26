Hull City have a decision to make on David Milinkovic’s situation.

Vancouver Whitecaps have opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

No deal with the Whitecaps…

The winger joined the Major League Soccer side on loan last January, with the Canadians holding an option to buy him at the end of this year.

However, the Whitecaps have decided against exercising that option, as confirmed by their sporting director, Alex Schuster, as per the MLS website last month.

City contract until June…

Milinkovic, who is 26 years old, technically still has six months left on his contract at Hull but it could be the case that the Tigers let him leave for free in January to get him off the books.

He fell way out of favour under Grant McCann last season and doesn’t appear to have any future at the KCOM Stadium.

Milinkovic joined the Yorkshire side in 2018 from Italian outfit Genoa but has made just 12 appearances since then, scoring once.

The move to Vancouver almost 12 months ago gave him the opportunity to test himself in a new league but he struggled to make an impact in the MLS. He scored once in 16 games this past year.

What now…

Milinkovic could actually be a decent option for Hull in League One, but his chances of forcing his way their team during the second-half of this campaign are very slim.

Most signs point towards him finding a new home this winter. He was a hit at Hearts during his loan spell there in 2017/18, could they try and lure him back up to Scotland?