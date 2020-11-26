Paul Cook is not interested in the vacant Shrewsbury Town job, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

The League One side are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Sam Ricketts, who was sacked yesterday after a slow start to the season. The report also says Paul Hurst is keen to return to New Meadow.

Doesn’t want the Shrews’ job…

Cook, who is 53 years old, is available since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of the last campaign and has been linked with most jobs that have become free so far this term in the Football League.

The experienced boss would be ideal for Shrewsbury, though he does not want the job. Former Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian man Paul Heckingbottom is also not interested.

His managerial career to date…

Cook had spells at Southport, Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley before joining Chesterfield in 2012. He then spent three years with the Spirerites and guided them to promotion from League Two before getting in the League One Play-Offs a year later.

He then moved to Portsmouth and won them the fourth tier title in 2017 before leaving for Wigan, where he added the League One title to his trophy cabinet.

It is also worth noting that his Latics side also had FA Cup wins over West Ham United and Manchester City during his tenure.

Cook’s patient wait to get back into the dugout will continue, with it likely that he wants to stay in the Championship.

Shrewsbury face a big decision to make on their boss. The72 picked out five potential candidates yesterday.

Sad to see Ricketts go, Shrewsbury fans?