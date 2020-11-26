Former Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has this morning paid tribute to Diego Maradona.

The Argentine passed away last night, aged 60.

News broke and soon after, Twitter became flooded with messages and memories of the former Barcelona and Napoli player.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Shilton shared this message:

Maradona was the greatest footballer I ever played against without question, it’s so sad that in recent years he suffered with health and addiction my thoughts go out to his family this icon was taken far to soon #RIPDiego — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) November 26, 2020

Of course, Shilton and Maradona are best know for their antics at Mexico ’86.

In the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, England played Argentina in Mexico City – the game being remembered for Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal.

He looped the ball over the on-rushing Shilton using his hand and, to the bewilderment of England fans back home, got away with it.

It’s an iconic moment of football and Maradona an iconic player, and his death is untimely given his recent and seemingly succesful brain operation.

Shilton meanwhile – now aged 71 – remains an active name on Twitter, having also represented the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Plymouth Argyle in his football career.

He’s 125 caps to his name, and two European Cup winners’ medals with Nottingham Forest.

Today is a sad day for football and no doubt for Argentinians, and Naples locals – Maradona helped Napoli win their own domestic titles, becoming a cult hero in the process.