With six goals to his name already this season, Andre Ayew is set for a season of stardom at Swansea City and fans were quick to point out just how good he is following his goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

The game, ending level, saw the Swansea man produce the golden touch for the Welshman again.

The forward’s goal so crucially handed his side a well-earned point against Wednesday.

Though fans would have undoubtedly preferred all three, the single point still leaves them in a good position.

Heading into the game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the Swans sit fourth on 23 points.

With a player a talented as Ayew to all upon each week, too, reaching the playoffs should be a realistic target for the Welsh side this season.

If they can turn games like last night’s into three points, the dream of automatic promote may even be on the cards.

Fans, following the result, were quick to hand Ayew with plenty of credit. Taking to Twitter to say:

I have no idea why that goal was disallowed but I did really enjoy how Ayew was just throwing himself at absolutely everything to try and get the winner. What a man.#Swans — Abigail Davies (@swanabi) November 25, 2020

Dreadful first half. Much better second. What a player Andre Ayew is too. As for the officials… On to Nottingham Forest. #Swans #swfc pic.twitter.com/ezufLuQN5n — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) November 25, 2020

Second half a bit better but pretty poor overall. Moment of magic from Ayew getting us something, once again proving he’s above this level. Have to learn how to deal with these hard working and rugged teams. Disappointed with Smith and Palmer tonight #swans 🦢 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) November 25, 2020

Andre Ayew is the best player in the championship and it’s not even close #Swans — Gareth Walsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GarethJohnWalsh) November 25, 2020

That was utterly superb. Top drawer from Ayew 👏👏👏👏👏 #Swans — G (@19g86) November 25, 2020

This is what we need to do more often in the attack, don’t be afraid to shoot, worse thing that could happen is the ball going wide, great goal by Ayew though 🔥🙌🏻 #Swans pic.twitter.com/dWruqp3Mn6 — Ioan Stephens (@ioanstephens) November 25, 2020