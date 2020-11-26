With six goals to his name already this season, Andre Ayew is set for a season of stardom at Swansea City and fans were quick to point out just how good he is following his goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

The game, ending level, saw the Swansea man produce the golden touch for the Welshman again.

The forward’s goal so crucially handed his side a well-earned point against Wednesday.

Though fans would have undoubtedly preferred all three, the single point still leaves them in a good position.

Heading into the game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the Swans sit fourth on 23 points.

With a player a talented as Ayew to all upon each week, too, reaching the playoffs should be a realistic target for the Welsh side this season.

If they can turn games like last night’s into three points, the dream of automatic promote may even be on the cards.

Fans, following the result, were quick to hand Ayew with plenty of credit. Taking to Twitter to say:

 

 