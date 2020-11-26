Arsenal defender William Saliba was linked with Norwich City last month, with the Frenchman ready to take a ‘huge’ pay cut to secure a January exit.

The 19-year-old was last month linked with a loan move to Norwich City.

A move never materialised though and since, Saliba has been omitted from Mikel Arteta’s 25-man Premier League squad.

He’s now waiting until January before he can play any first-team football and The Mirror claim that Saliba is ready to take a pay cut of ‘up to £90k a month’ to secure a move in January.

The former St Etienne defender rejoined Arsenal ahead of this season. He’s so far featured for the development squad but having played regular first-team football in France last season, he’s now wasting in the reserves.

Norwich meanwhile are storming in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side claimed a 3-2 win at Stoke City in midweek to mark their third-straight win in the Championship, and their seventh win in an unbeaten streak of nine games.

They head into this weekend in 1st-place of the table and with a point lead over Bournemouth.

Farke though will be looking for additions in January and after the performance at Stoke – Norwich conceding two in the final 20-minutes – the German boss might be on the market for defensive additions.

Saliba looks a real prospect and is someone who Arsenal saw a lot in.

But Arteta has a bigger picture to deal with right now and Saliba’s progression has taken a back seat – his willingness to take a pay-cut is something of a ‘plea’ to clubs, and Norwich could well take him up on that offer.