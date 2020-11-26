Tranmere Rovers are in fine form at the moment.

The Whites have won their past six games, with their last being their new boss Keith Hill’s debut victory against Carlisle United.

CBT on fire…

Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winner for the League Two side against the Cumbrians on Tuesday and will be eager to help his side carry on their momentum.

The winger, who is 23 years old, has the potential to be a top player at this level and Hill will be keen to get the best out of him.

Proving a point to Aston Villa…

Tranmere signed him on a free transfer in June 2019 after he was released by Aston Villa and he scored five goals in 34 games in all competitions last season.

He had previously made two appearances for Villa, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall.

Needs a new deal…

Blackett-Taylor is out of contract at the end of this campaign and Rovers should look to extend his stay.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter-

Outstanding again Corey 👏 Keep it up 💙 — JacobWilson (@Jacob23028718) November 24, 2020

Not bad for League 2 eh 😍 — Lee Evans (@LeeEvans76) November 25, 2020

Even Gary Lineker was impressed with Corey’s super strike last night #swa #trfc pic.twitter.com/wPAWmOdbDM — TRFCRadio (@TRFCRadio) November 25, 2020

Need to do whatever we can to get that new contract signed for CBT. Kids unbelievable. Over to you Mr Palios #SWA #TRFC — Chris Cowell (@ChrisCowell37) November 25, 2020

I’ll name my first born Kieth if he gets Corey to pen an extension #TRFC #SWA — Thomas Whewell (@thomas_whewell) November 24, 2020

Great win against a very good side, CBT match winner absolute baller at this level, he needs a decent contract offer asap if they haven’t done so already, starting to come good just in time for us to be back in there boxing day!!! 🕺🤪 #swa #trfc — Steve Grundy (@SteveGrundy15) November 24, 2020

Should Tranmere offer Blackett-Taylor a new deal?