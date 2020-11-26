Tranmere Rovers are in fine form at the moment. 

The Whites have won their past six games, with their last being their new boss Keith Hill’s debut victory against Carlisle United.

CBT on fire…

Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winner for the League Two side against the Cumbrians on Tuesday and will be eager to help his side carry on their momentum.

The winger, who is 23 years old, has the potential to be a top player at this level and Hill will be keen to get the best out of him.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

Proving a point to Aston Villa…

Tranmere signed him on a free transfer in June 2019 after he was released by Aston Villa and he scored five goals in 34 games in all competitions last season.

He had previously made two appearances for Villa, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall.

Needs a new deal…

Blackett-Taylor is out of contract at the end of this campaign and Rovers should look to extend his stay.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter-

Should Tranmere offer Blackett-Taylor a new deal?

Yes

Get it done!

No

Wait