Luton Town defender Peter Kioso is enjoying regular football on loan at Bolton Wanderers this season.

The youngster has impressed so far for the Trotters and scored the winner away at Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Getting game time…

Kioso, who is 21 years old, was loaned out to Ian Evatt’s side to get some first-team experience and looks set for a bright future in the Football League.

The Irish-born defender has helped Bolton hit some form recently and they have won three games in a row in the league to start climbing the table after a poor start.

Luton watching on..

Luton will be keeping close tabs on his progress in the North West as he could be a key player for the Championship side in the long-term.

The Hatters signed him in January after he caught the eye in the National League for Hartlepool United. He made his debut for Nathan Jones’ side in July but they couldn’t guarantee him game time this term, hence why they loaned him out.

Fans’ favourite?

Kioso has become a hit at Bolton, with their supporters saying on Twitter:

class finish mate — colbie (@colbiebwfc77) November 25, 2020

Even Jeff knows Kioso is going places #bwfc https://t.co/KXVLnTQ6ui — Ben (@benc1if7) November 26, 2020

unbelievable how strong our right back position is for league 2 Kioso,Hickman and Jones and Brockbank can play there to #bwfc — colbie (@colbiebwfc77) November 25, 2020

First thing we need to do in January is get kioso on a permanent contract #BWFC — James whatmough (@jameswhatmough1) November 25, 2020

Delfouneso will get all the attention for the build up, but that's a quality finish from @P_kioso31 https://t.co/KM2ZVREoMG — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) November 25, 2020

Never leave x — Bloor (@liambloor99) November 25, 2020

Impressed by Kioso so far, Bolton fans?