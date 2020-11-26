Barnsley goalkeeper Tom Wooster has left for Manchester United, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The teenager has been snapped up by the Premier League giants.

Bright future…

Wooster, who is 15 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been lured to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping one eye on the future and have been busy bolstering their youth ranks over recent months.

Wooster is a highly-rated young stopper and has represented England at youth level. He also won Barnsley’s youth Player of the Season last term.

What now…

He is likely to initially link up with United’s Under-16’s side and he is a name for fans to keep an eye on as he looks to progress up through their youth ranks.

Losing him a blow for the Tykes but this opportunity to go to Manchester United at his age is seemingly too good to turn down.

How did Barnsley get on last night?

Barnsley were in Championship action last night and lost 1-0 against Brentford at Oakwell. Their boss, Valerien Ismael, told their official club website: “It was another tough game for us. We played against a very strong opponent; it was a completely different approach from the game because it was difficult to press this opponent – they played from behind with their goalkeeper to the centre-backs and it was like a chess game.

“We tried to find solutions with our possibilities and, out of possession, we did it very well. In possession, it was not good enough to hurt this opponent; we didn’t create a lot of chances and, in this situation, you have to deal with it.”

The Yorkshire side play Blackburn Rovers away this weekend.