Cardiff City lost 1-0 at Coventry City in the Championship last night, leaving fans in doubt over Neil Harris’ tenure.

Replacing the beloved Neil Warnock, few expected Harris to perform so well in his first half-season in charge of Cardiff.

Reaching the play-offs, Harris would’ve gone into this season with confidence, but that confidence will have quickly diminished after their start to the campaign.

After 13 Championship games and a defeat at new boys Coventry, Harris’ Cardiff are slumped in 18th-place of the table and fans are starting to turn.

It was a dismal performance last night. Cardiff have scored just one in their last three and, especially away form home, look to be lacking that bit of firepower.

The win for Coventry pulls them clear of fellow newcomers Wycombe Wanderers, going three points clear but still just a place above the drop zone.

Coventry now trail Cardiff by two points and soon, the Bluebirds could find themselves in deep water.

Plenty of fans blasted Harris after last night’s defeat, and here’s what they had to say:

Sorry but its not working. End of every game I'm scratching my head when Harris gives his analysis. On paper we have a winning team but we can't even score!! Sorry but Harris needs to go its not working. Be League 1 otherwise — Stacey Williams (@Stacey_1788) November 25, 2020

How many more times do we have to sit through this before Harris gets the boot? #CityAsOne #CCFC #Bluebirds — Dan Blakemore (@DJBfootball) November 25, 2020

I don’t think you’ll get an opportunity Neil. That was disjointed garbage. I cannot remember seeing us so clueless. Even when we were in the 4th division. — Jason Massey (@kazjasn) November 26, 2020

You’ve had time to turn it around. Time to pack your bags. — Owen Deacon (@OwenRhysDeacon) November 25, 2020

It’s sad that apart from Barnsley the only good performances he can think of, were at the end of last season — lewis davies (@lewdavies15) November 25, 2020

Same and same again realise that your not up to it and resign — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) November 25, 2020