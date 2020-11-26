Cardiff City lost 1-0 at Coventry City in the Championship last night, leaving fans in doubt over Neil Harris’ tenure.

Replacing the beloved Neil Warnock, few expected Harris to perform so well in his first half-season in charge of Cardiff.

Reaching the play-offs, Harris would’ve gone into this season with confidence, but that confidence will have quickly diminished after their start to the campaign.

After 13 Championship games and a defeat at new boys Coventry, Harris’ Cardiff are slumped in 18th-place of the table and fans are starting to turn.

READ: West Ham boss states January plans – Brentford, Swansea City duo in contention

It was a dismal performance last night. Cardiff have scored just one in their last three and, especially away form home, look to be lacking that bit of firepower.

The win for Coventry pulls them clear of fellow newcomers Wycombe Wanderers, going three points clear but still just a place above the drop zone.

Coventry now trail Cardiff by two points and soon, the Bluebirds could find themselves in deep water.

Plenty of fans blasted Harris after last night’s defeat, and here’s what they had to say: