Derby County’s Andre Wisdom has rued his side’s performance last night, as they were beaten 3-0 at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

A fourth-straight defeat in the Championship sees Derby rooted to the bottom of the table, still without a manager, and with just one win all season.

Last night was Derby’s second-heaviest defeat of the season and a truly lacklustre performance against a low-scoring side in Middlesbrough.

Speaking to dcfc.co.uk after the game, Wisdom spoke honestly about the performance, offering no excuses:

“There’s no excuse – it simply wasn’t good enough and, we need to get better and it starts tomorrow in training.

“It’s tough to put a name on it, a specific reason, the coaches prepare as well. We’ve got the greatest platform to come out on the pitch and to give the best of ourselves ever game.

“The games come thick and fast. There’s five subs now, we’re all fit, healthy, strong lads so there’s no answer I can give you that will justify that performance – it simply wasn’t good enough.”

The 27-year-old has featured nine times in the Championship this season,

Now in his fourth full-season at the club, Wisdom is looking to settle down after a couple of stop-start seasons owing to injury.

Formerly of the likes of Liverpool, West Brom, Norwich and Red Bull Salzburg, Wisdom is one of the more weather pros in the Derby ranks.

But even he couldn’t help prevent a 3-0 defeat at the Riverside last night, and it’s brought about a fiery response from fans online.

Interim boss Wayne Rooney is coming under fire and supporters are eagerly awaiting on the next permanent manager, who is seemingly no closer to being named.

Derby next host Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this weekend.