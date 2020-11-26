Derby County sunk to a 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night, and fans are fuming at Wayne Rooney.

The former England and Manchester United striker is seemingly unwelcome at the club.

What started off as a ‘fairy tale signing’ has quickly turned sour and his abject performances of late have infuriated fans.

He’s one of four names on the Derby coaching team taking interim charge of the club, but fans also picked up on his ‘ducking’ of post-match interviews.

Performances on and off the pitch from Rooney aren’t sitting well with Derby supporters and after last night’s dismal display, they’ve seemingly had enough.

Sitting rock-bottom of the Championship table, Derby are in their worst run of form since that disastrous 2007/08 Premier League season.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter last night, and here’s what they had to say about Rooney’s presence at the club: