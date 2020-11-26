Derby County sunk to a 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night, and fans are fuming at Wayne Rooney.

The former England and Manchester United striker is seemingly unwelcome at the club.

What started off as a ‘fairy tale signing’ has quickly turned sour and his abject performances of late have infuriated fans.

He’s one of four names on the Derby coaching team taking interim charge of the club, but fans also picked up on his ‘ducking’ of post-match interviews.

Performances on and off the pitch from Rooney aren’t sitting well with Derby supporters and after last night’s dismal display, they’ve seemingly had enough.

Sitting rock-bottom of the Championship table, Derby are in their worst run of form since that disastrous 2007/08 Premier League season.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter last night, and here’s what they had to say about Rooney’s presence at the club:

Rooney needs to get off that pitch. Only effect he has atm is negative. Lawrence & Jozwiak so quiet too. This is poor and no different from Cocu. Literally cannot cope watching this. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ant Watkinson (@wocko27) November 25, 2020

I'm too young to really remember Ravanelli and the way his wages were a big factor in our relegation from the Prem, but this Rooney situation stinks of it. A player vastly overpaid compared to the rest of the squad not pulling his weight with the club in turmoil… #dcfc — Jake (@JakeBarker1212) November 25, 2020

Can Rooney take himself off? Is it any better than it was under Cocu? Nah. Can I see it improving? Nah. Are we going down? Yah. UTR! 🐏#dcfc — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) November 25, 2020

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE CAN WAYNE ROONEY LEAVE OUR CLUB! PLEASE ALONG WITH SHAY GIVEN AND LIAM ROSENIOR! THEY WERE PART OF THE PROBLEM AND ARE CONTINUING TO BEING THE PROBLEM!!!! #dcfc — Rhys Watkinson (@Wocko94) November 25, 2020

Hope the manager who comes in drops Rooney like what Bardsley did #dcfc #dcfcfans #derbycounty — AlexJames (@AlexJames016) November 25, 2020

Cancel Rooney's contract with immediate affect. Absolute disgrace he cries manager but then ducks interviews. Christ he's the captain even. Too much drama on and off the pitch with him around. Said it from the start #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) November 25, 2020

#dcfc My view, for what its worth, is that Steve McC, irrespective of what is job is called, has to get back on the training ground and into the dressing room to perform the duties of a manager, because no-one else is doing the job. Rooney should leave the club NOW! — Vince Shirley (@Vince_G0ORC) November 25, 2020

Rooney the coward should be giving the post match interviews #dcfc #dcfcfans — Dave__™ (@v001234567) November 25, 2020