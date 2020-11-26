Keiren Westwood has come back into the Sheffield Wednesday starting line-up under Tony Pulis, but he was brought off after just 13-minutes of last night’s draw at Swansea City.

Pulis claimed his first Championship point as Wednesday manager after a 1-1 draw in South Wales.

Adam Reach scored his first goal of the season to give Wednesday a half-time lead but for Andre Ayew scoring on the hour mark.

It was a solid away performance against a top-six side in Swansea. There were a lot of positives to take but Westwood’s injury comes as a cruel blow to the player and to Pulis.

He told the club’s media after the game:

💬 TP: It looks like Westwood has tweaked his groin on a clearance, I feel sorry for the lad, we'll assess him back in Sheffield. I do think he is one of the best in the Championship and I want to play him#SWASHW pic.twitter.com/G0z760bSNT — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 25, 2020

The 36-year-old has struggled with injury in previous seasons.

He’s an iconic figure at Hillsborough having made 166 appearances for the club since 2014, but his last few seasons have been stop-start.

The likes of Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson have been sharing the role with Westwood who made his first appearance of the season v Preston last weekend.

Pulis gave him an immediate chance upon his appointment and it pleased the majority of fans, but this injury proves to be another sad downturn in Westwood’s Wednesday spell.

At 36 and having struggled so much with injury, his time in football may be coming to an abrupt end.

Wildsmith will no doubt start the next game should Westwood be unavailable – Pulis faces a former club of his in Stoke City this weekend.