Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Swansea City in the Championship last night, with fans singling out Adam Reach for his performance.

Tony Pulis, after losing his opening game in charge of the Owls, could well have got his first win tonight.

Reach had given Wednesday the lead midway through the first-half with a neat finish inside the box, coming from a smart Barry Bannan corner.

It’s his first goal of the season and a lot of fans believe that this goal will kick-start his return to form.

Fans have really grown to the 27-year-old in past seasons – he scored eight in the 2018/19 campaign, many of them coming from the top-drawer.

But under Garry Monk last season, Reach lost his way, and he’s not looked the player of old.

One of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders on his day, plenty of Wednesday fans had their say on Reach’s performance tonight.

See what they had to say below: