Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Swansea City in the Championship last night, with fans singling out Adam Reach for his performance.

Tony Pulis, after losing his opening game in charge of the Owls, could well have got his first win tonight.

Reach had given Wednesday the lead midway through the first-half with a neat finish inside the box, coming from a smart Barry Bannan corner.

It’s his first goal of the season and a lot of fans believe that this goal will kick-start his return to form.

Fans have really grown to the 27-year-old in past seasons – he scored eight in the 2018/19 campaign, many of them coming from the top-drawer.

But under Garry Monk last season, Reach lost his way, and he’s not looked the player of old.

One of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders on his day, plenty of Wednesday fans had their say on Reach’s performance tonight.

See what they had to say below:

Adam Reach needed that. Delighted for him. #SWFC — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 25, 2020

That’s what Bannan was trying to do all through the game on Saturday with corners surely! Delighted for Reach too.. he can kick on from that. Rhodes next! #swfc — Jenni (@Jenniowl) November 25, 2020

Best player in the world, Adam Reach is — Matthew Memmott-Richardson (@memmott1980) November 25, 2020

YES REACHY! Good goal! — variank (@variank_twitch) November 25, 2020

Fair result, watching that first half I’d hoped we could get all 3pts but the old Wednesday resurfaced 2nd half. And We could easily have lost this. Well done lads. Nice to see Reach rediscover his form. #swfc — BartyOwl (@TheBartman277) November 25, 2020

Absolutely certain we will stay up. For anyone that doesn’t recognise, Tony Pulis designed our goal in training clearly. Goal aside Reach was fantastic Saturday and tonight for me, some running ! Think Tony will just want him to get stuck in a bit more 😬. Good point #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) November 25, 2020