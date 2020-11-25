The EFL have reverted back to the substitute rule they used at the end of last season.

Huddersfield’s young striker Kieran Phillips is one of a handful of players who can take advantage of this. The former Everton man has been in hot form for the Terriers’ youth sides, and could be the answer to their goal scoring problem.

Bursting onto the scene…

Carlos Corberan is no stranger to working with youngsters having already handed competitive debuts to Romoney Crichlow and Ben Jackson so far this season. And the next player in the pecking order could be 20-year-old Phillips.

Huddersfield have started a B team which work very closely with the first team, Corberan has been seen at these games and will be well aware of Phillips qualities.

Who is he?

Phillips arrived at Huddersfield earlier this year on a youth loan from Everton, and the deal was made permanent over the summer. If the striker can continue his purple patch in the B team and make the leap in to the first team, the Toffees may start to regret letting their young striker leave.

Danny Ward has been injured for the majority of this season, and Frazier Campbell for all his hard work has only got two goals. So Huddersfield could look to the B team for options and Phillips is proving to be a prolific striker in that setup. I would expect to see the teenager make his mark in the championship soon.

Do you think he could be the answer to Huddersfield’s attacking problems?

