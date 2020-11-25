Swansea City host Sheffield Wednesday, who both have different season objectives, will both be looking for an important result.

Club legend in SA1 Garry Monk just missed out the chance of coming back to his adopted home after being sacked earlier on in the month and being replaced by Welshman Tony Pulis.

Team News

The hosts will be hoping that both Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi will be able to play, following muscle injuries picked up over the international break, but Steve Cooper has made it clear that he does not want to rush the pair ahead of a busy schedule ahead.

George Byers and Morgan Gibbs-White remain sidelined whilst Jordan Garrick and Viktor Gyokeres will all miss out due to COVID-19 restrictions after their positive tests.

Sheffield Wednesday are missing out on two of their key loanees, as Jack Marriot and Aden Flint both miss out due to injuries, as does summer recruit Chey Dunkley.

Arguably Wednesday’s best player this season, Josh Windass, will miss the next three matches after the red card picked up during The Owls away defeat to Preston North End on Saturday.

Predictions

Swansea City managed to grind out a result quite comfortably against Rotherham at The Liberty and I expect a similar outcome tonight, especially if either Guehi or Ayew have something to say about it. The cliche of the ‘opening goal being significant’ most certainly applies here.

Predicted Swansea City lineup (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Cabango; Roberts, Fulton, Grimes, Palmer, Bidwell; Lowe, Cullen

On the other hand, Sheffield Wednesday do not have time to feel sorry for themselves or aggrieved that the opportunity of a manager bounce was taken away from them last week with Windass’ red card, they must bounce back tonight. With one win in their last six, Tony Pulis knows just how important a win in his home country would be.

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday lineup (4-5-1); Wildsmith; Palmer, Van Aken, Borner, Lees; Odubajo, Bannan, Paterson, Reach, Luongo; Rhodes