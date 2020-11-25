Preston North End manager Alex Neil came under criticism following last night’s defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Welcoming their Lancashire rivals, Preston sunk to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn, owing to Joe Rafferty’s red card in the first-half.

It’s brought about an angered response from Preston fans who believe Neil is nearing the end of his tenure, and here we take a look at three potential, short-term replacements for the Preston boss:

Sam Allardyce

Big Sam is this week being tipped for the vacant Derby County job. The former England, Bolton and Sunderland boss amongst others, has been available since his Everton departure back in 2018.

Seemingly keen on a return to management, Allardyce could be just the man to steady what seems to be a rapidly sinking ship at Preston, and install some much needed solidity at Deepdale.

Pending the situation at Derby, he could be a short-term solution to Preston’s problems.

Nigel Pearson

Another well-liked manager and one with Championship and Premier League experience. He was dealt a cruel blow when sacked by Watford last season, and has been available since.

Perhaps not a manager to appoint in the long-term but, like Allardyce, Pearson is a coach when enough to experience to stabilise a club like Preston, and maybe even take them further.

He’s two promotions to his name – with Leicester City from League One in 2009, and the Championship in 2014, winning the title on both occasions.

Mark Bowen

The former Reading manager is another who was dealt an unfair hand when he was replaced with Veljko Paunovic ahead of this season.

Replacing Jose Gomes shortly into the last campaign, Bowen steered Reading well clear of relegation and at one point had them looking like top-half contenders.

Inexperienced, but proved a good fit for Reading last season, and it’s surprising that no clubs have seemingly looked at him.