Doncaster Rovers are looking to extend Joe Lumley’s loan from QPR, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The Championship goalkeeper joined the Yorkshire side on an emergency seven-day loan but they are hoping to keep him for longer.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has played in Donny’s last two games in League One against Sunderland and Blackpool respectively.

They brought him in after Stoke City recalled Joe Bursik last week.

What the boss has said…

Darren Moore has said: “It was important for me to look at Saturday and tonight. First thing on Wednesday I’ll be on the phone to try to get that sorted. Now I’ve got through the two games I’ll switch my attention to trying to get that one done. QPR seem receptive to it.

“We’re grateful that they helped us in a difficult time with Joe coming in for those games.”

Insight into Lumley…

Lumley has made 80 appearances for QPR since joining them 10 years ago. He has also had loan spells away from the London club at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, so playing League One football is nothing new to him.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and has fallen down the pecking order with Mark Warburton’s side.

Safe pair of hands…

Lumley will be hoping he can stay longer at Doncaster and carry on getting games under his belt. He had a similar emergency loan spell at fellow third tier outfit Gillingham last month.

