The former Leeds United man was linked with an Elland Road return last summer and having impressed for Bournemouth of late, it could signal more rumours in January.

Now aged 23, Cook burst onto the scene with Leeds in the 2014/15 season. He made 37 appearances that season and 43 in the next, before Bournemouth brought him to the Premier League.

Things started slowly for Cook at Bournemouth though.

Under Eddie Howe, as Bournemouth looked weaker and weaker with every season, Cook seemed to become more of a passenger in the midfield.

But this season, Jason Tindall has brought a new lease of life to the club.

They’re playing the football that made them so watchable in their early Premier League days and no player is benefiting more from it than Cook.

Having featured 11 times in the Championship this season, he opened his account with a stunner against Reading last weekend, putting in another solid shift in the win over Nottingham Forest last night.

Bournemouth had placed a £15 million price-tag on Cook back in August.

Amid interest from Leeds and relegation from the Premier League, Bournemouth priced Cook and all their valuables highly and it seemed to deter clubs.

The likes of Josh King and David Brooks remain, with both having valuations of over £20 million.

Given Cook’s recent form, it’s a possibility that Leeds might reignite their summer interest – there might even be interest from elsewhere.

Bournemouth and Cook are really starting to come into their own under Tindall, and they’ll look to go top of the table when they travel to Rotherham this weekend.