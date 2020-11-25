One of the stories of the summer in the EFL was the constant speculation regarding Karlan Grant leaving Huddersfield.

He left just before the deadline in September, heading to West Brom and back to the Premier League. Here are three reasons why Huddersfield were right to let him leave:

Financial hardship

Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson talked openly throughout the summer about the financial troubles Huddersfield and fellow EFL sides were facing as a result of the pandemic.

Huddersfield are believed to have got a fee of £15 million for Grant which will be spread out across the duration of his six-year contract with West Brom, this will surely ease the financial burden the club are facing.

Squad harmony

Huddersfield know as well as anyone the danger of having unsettled players at the club.

READ: Ex-Manchester City man now at Stoke City valued at ‘£25 million minimum’

It was clear all summer that Grant wanted to leave Huddersfield, and return to the Premier League. The club would have almost certainly been risking the harmony of the squad by keeping a want out player.

New manager

Huddersfield made a massive change over the summer with the shock firing of Danny Cowley, and the hiring of Spanish coach Carlos Corberan from Leeds.

Although Grant was a key player for Huddersfield last season, and one of the leagues top scorers there is no guarantee he would have been a first-team regular under Corberan who has been quick to put his own spin on things for the Terriers.

Ultimately there will be no way to know how Grant would have performed for Huddersfield had he stayed this summer. But in moving him on the club didn’t run any risks, and cashed in on an unsettled player.