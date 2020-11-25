Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a move for striker Ahmed Musa, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a move for former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa on a free transfer. #swfc (@SportsPeteO)

The Owls are hoping to sharpen their attacking options by luring the Nigerian international to Hillsborough on a free transfer.

He’s available…

Musa, who is 28 years old, is currently a free agent after being released by Al Nassr in October and has been weighing up his next move over the past few weeks.

He joined Leicester City in 2016 shortly after they won the Premier League title. The Foxes paid a club-record fee of £16.6 million to bring him to England from CSKA Moscow.

However, he struggled for form in the Premier League and scored just five goals in 33 games for Leicester in all competitions before they shipped him back out on loan to Moscow in his second season.

Musa left the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis in August 2018 and has since been playing his football in Saudi Arabia.

Impressive at CSKA…

Before his move to Leicester, he was prolific for CSKA Moscow and scored 55 goals in 167 games for the Russian giants.

Sheffield Wednesday could now hand him a second opportunity at English football and have identified him as someone to boost their striking options.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Pulis will make him his first signing for the South Yorkshire outfit.



Will Musa join SWFC?