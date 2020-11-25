Stoke City fans were left unhappy after a late equaliser against Norwich City was chalked off with the referee deeming it a foul on goalkeeper Michael McGovern. 

The incident occurred when a Stoke corner resulted in a loose ball. The loose ball then found its way into the back of the net following a misjudgement from McGovern.

Perhaps sparing the Canaries keeper’s blushes, the referee ruled the goal out, deeming that the shot-stopper had been fouled in the buildup to the goal.

The incident has since been questioned by many Potters fans who were left fuming at the decision. The goal, if it stood, would have completed a remarkable Stoke comeback.

Michael O’Neill’s side found themselves 3-0 down by the 57th minute, but, come the 88th minute, had the ball in the back of the net for the equaliser- making the referee’s call all the more frustrating.

Many Stoke fans were quick to give their reaction to the incident on Twitter: