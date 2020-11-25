Stoke City fans were left unhappy after a late equaliser against Norwich City was chalked off with the referee deeming it a foul on goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

The incident occurred when a Stoke corner resulted in a loose ball. The loose ball then found its way into the back of the net following a misjudgement from McGovern.

Perhaps sparing the Canaries keeper’s blushes, the referee ruled the goal out, deeming that the shot-stopper had been fouled in the buildup to the goal.

The incident has since been questioned by many Potters fans who were left fuming at the decision. The goal, if it stood, would have completed a remarkable Stoke comeback.

Michael O’Neill’s side found themselves 3-0 down by the 57th minute, but, come the 88th minute, had the ball in the back of the net for the equaliser- making the referee’s call all the more frustrating.

Many Stoke fans were quick to give their reaction to the incident on Twitter:

A controversial refereeing decision cost us a draw, but I don’t feel down about last night. The better team won and all you can ask from a team is if they give 100% and our boys did just that, loads of positives to take out the game. Promotion will happen under O’Neill #SCFC — Elliot Yates (@elliotyates7) November 25, 2020

Don't watch the ball, don't watch the keeper. Just watch Gregory for the whole 5 seconds. He doesn't even move until he is dragged. Didn't put his arms up. Nothing. A goal disallowed for doing nothing except flick a boot at the ball & into the goal. #scfc https://t.co/m2HdNhKiPO — Steve Collo (@Steve___Collo) November 25, 2020

The life of a #scfc fan and the poor decisions that keep going against us. https://t.co/I6nIFTzCb9 — Greeny 🔴⚪🔴⚪ (@greeny_scfc) November 25, 2020

Strange how he can see a foul here when it clearly wasn't. Robbed again. Our defending has been poor but it doesn't hide the fact that we've had 4 points taken off us, at Watford & last night. Outrageous officials. Not even counting the red card v Barnsley, another joke #scfc https://t.co/213lOGoVGp — Steve Collo (@Steve___Collo) November 25, 2020

Dear @EFL I believe I have everything needed to be a referee in your games, I am pretty good at guessing and can point and blow a whistle. I can start immediately, I know you must be short at the moment. Your faithfully Not so big Dave#SCFC #STKNOR — #Deadcat Dave (@NotSoBigDave) November 24, 2020

@BBCRadioStoke That ref robbed us, there was no foul and the goal should've stood. How are referees allowed to get away with this with no fear of recourse? If I made such a blatant error doing my job I'd be dragged before management to explain. #SCFC — Occultus (@Occultus) November 24, 2020