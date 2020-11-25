Chuks Aneke has impressed off the bench for Charlton Athletic so far this season. 

The forward made it five for the campaign with a goal against Burton Albion last night.

Drought last season

Aneke, who is 27 years old, joined the Addicks in June 2019 but managed just one goal in 21 games in all competitions last season as Lee Bowyer’s side were relegated from the Championship.

Many fans weren’t impressed with him last term but he is boosting his reputation amongst them now.

Top player at this level

The ex-Arsenal, Zulte Waregem and Crewe Alexandra man scored 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons before his move to the Valley last year and is starting to recapture that form this season.

Charlton fans want him to start more after his solid cameos as a substitute.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter after another goal last night against the Brewers-

