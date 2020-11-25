Chuks Aneke has impressed off the bench for Charlton Athletic so far this season.

The forward made it five for the campaign with a goal against Burton Albion last night.

Drought last season

Aneke, who is 27 years old, joined the Addicks in June 2019 but managed just one goal in 21 games in all competitions last season as Lee Bowyer’s side were relegated from the Championship.

Many fans weren’t impressed with him last term but he is boosting his reputation amongst them now.

Top player at this level

The ex-Arsenal, Zulte Waregem and Crewe Alexandra man scored 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons before his move to the Valley last year and is starting to recapture that form this season.

Charlton fans want him to start more after his solid cameos as a substitute.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter after another goal last night against the Brewers-

Let’s give him the start on Saturday he deserves along with Albie👍🏻 — Foxy IV (@FoxyII2) November 25, 2020

Aneke has to start Saturday! #cafc — Daniel smith (@danielcafc) November 24, 2020

On the plus side Aneke should be a contender for Goal of the Month 🤷🏻‍♂️ #cafc — Luis (@LuisJohnH) November 24, 2020

Disappointing result and the performance wasn't good enough tonight we kept making to many mistakes weir so much better than that we need to learn from our next game but Chucks Aneke was good tonight #cafc — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) November 24, 2020

I’m a big fan of Bows but we got to start with Aneke he is a 20 goal striker in this league 🤷‍♂️

Yeah and he was better than Hemed last season … #cafc 🔴 — Robcafc (@crimp_it) November 24, 2020

If Aneke and Morgan don’t start on Saturday I give up #cafc — FrenchAddick 🇫🇷 (@keepup98) November 24, 2020

Aneke and Morgan both need to be starting. Would also prefer to see Gunter and Pearce starting at CB next game. #CAFC — JB 🌴 (@TheSE7_) November 24, 2020

Still think we will concede again, but what a goal that is. Aneke having a class season #cafc — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) November 24, 2020

Should Charlton start Aneke in the next game?