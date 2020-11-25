With just five measly points to their name this season, Southend United fans have every right to be feeling miserable. But despite losing once again last night, this time to Forest Green Rovers, they can start taking positives from games.

No one can argue that the Shrimpers are in a precarious position. Off the pitch, things seem more unstable than ever. Meanwhile, on the pitch, their enforced over reliance on inexperienced has seen them fall to the foot of the table.

Mark Molesley’s squad seems to shorten by the week. Just last night, before the game could even commence, there was another injury concern.

This time, it was Tom Clifford who picked up a knock in the tunnel, as covered by The72. Amid all of the negativity, however, there were positives to take in the face of defeat.

For the most part of the game, they looked defensively resolute and even threatened to take the lead themselves.

And, although the goal did eventually come, Molesley will be pleased to see some resilience back within the Blues backline. It has to be mentioned, too, that this is very much a makeshift Southend side at present.

Once the squad is back to full strength, we could see a crucial upturn in form to ensure the avoidance of the dreaded drop.

That key return of experience should help guide the younger players towards better times ahead.

The recent return of Jason Demetriou already handed Molesley a much-needed boost. The midfielder played a vital role as the Blues picked up their first win of the season against Walsall.

And although his impact couldn’t be repeated against Forest Green, the Shrimpers are beginning to improve under Molesley- despite results saying otherwise.