Following a 1-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers, in which Southend United suffered more injury blows, manager Mark Molesley has provided a fitness update ahead of the next game against Bolton Wanderers.

It has been a season of misery so far for the League Two side. The injuries are forever mounting; the points are failing to come. Relegation looks increasingly likely with the Shrimpers now eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the league.

And their luck doesn’t seem to be on the up, either. Just last night, before the game could even commence, the Blues had an injury concern. This time, it was left-back Tom Clifford who required the physio.

The fullback suffered a back spasm just before the game and was, therefore, replaced by Harry Kyprianou in the starting lineup. Speaking about the incident, Moseley has said, as per the Echo News:

“Tom’s back went into spasm literally right before the game. He went into see the physio Amy and she was trying to release it off but it didn’t. The teams were in the tunnel, that’s literally how late it was. It was another disruptive measure but these things happen.”

The manager has since provided updates on those who tested positive for COVID-19 and those with injury, saying:

“We’ll have to check the COVID rules as Saturday is two weeks. I’m hoping [they can return] because that’s three lads straight back in.”

He then added:

“Tom Clifford, we’ll have to see on that one, and then we’ve got other injuries, Kyle Taylor, and a few others as well.”

The Blues will be desperate for a change in fortunes in their next clash against Bolton. The game will be seen as a must-win for those at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers will be desperate for three points and desperate to close the gap between themselves and safety. As each loss comes, however, the worry of the drop will only increase.

The hope will be that the return of several key players sees an upturn in form. So far this season, the Shrimpers have been forced to rely on inexperienced youngsters in the face of injury crises.