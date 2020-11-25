Despite coming away eventual losers against Forest Green Rovers, Southend United manager Mark Molesley praised his side – labelling it as a ‘battling performance’.

The Shrimpers once again fell short- this time courtesy of Jake Young’s goal in the 63rd minute. The defeat adds further distance between themselves and safety with the gap now worryingly extending to eight points.

With the injury list seemingly growing with each week, too, the Shrimpers may continue to fall short and, therefore, lose their place in the Football League.

Molesley, in spite of all the negatives, took a positive approach following the game, saying:

“I thought it was a battling performance. I thought we put up a good show and I thought the game plan was working really well. They’re a very good side – probably one of the better ones we’ve seen – and I thought we nullified them, we worked really hard and missed a couple of guilt-edged chances at vital times in the game.

Left disappointed with the manner of the goal, the Blues boss said:

“That just seems to be the story of our season, unfortunately, and we made a bit of mistake for their goal as well. The ball could have been cleared but it wasn’t, and we got punished for it. We’re learning some cruel lessons at the moment, but the squad is pretty much decimated at the moment.

He then added:

“It’s been quite disrupted since our game at Walsall for obvious reasons and losing Tom Clifford as well literally as he walked in the changing room after the warm-up. Literally, as they were walking out, we made the change and that disrupts your set-plays and a few other things.

“These are only excuses, we put up a good battling performance and I’m disappointing we haven’t won because we’ve had some good chances, and I felt, for the most part, we executed our game plan really well.”

The task for the Shrimpers will now be to move on and remain positive amid all the uncertainty.

A trip to Bolton Wanderers is up next for the Blues in a game they must come away with the three points. If they continue to fall short, the disaster of relegation will look increasingly likely.

