QPR manager Mark Warburton has spoken about Bright-Osayi Samuel’s future, after the 22-year-old netted in last night’s win over Rotherham United – he’s previously been linked with Burnley, Celtic and Crystal Palace.

The winger was on hand to assist Ilias Chair’s opener, before scoring one himself before half-time. QPR would go on to win the game 3-2 and Osayi-Samuel would take a lot of praise from fans after the game.

It’s been a contested year for him though – last January, Burnley were cited with an interested, before a summer of speculation followed.

He looked all but set for a move to Belgian outfit Club Brugge, before the likes of Celtic and Crystal Palace also got involved.

Speaking after the game, Warburton spoke of the conitnuing speculation surrounding Osayi-Samuel’s future at QPR:

“He looked very good tonight. He looked dangerous and was a constant threat.

“The people above my pay grade are still talking. If someone wants to buy him I’m sure they can – every player in the world has got a price.

“All he’s doing right now is concentrating on playing football and that’s what he needs to do – just enjoy his football, enjoy being a good player and enjoy playing for QPR.”

QPR have been in contract talks with Osayi-Samuel for some time.

He’s out of contracts come next summer and QPR risk losing him for free, with him able to enter into pre-contract negotiations come January.

It would be a huge shame if QPR were to lose Osayi-Samuel for nothing and Warburton is understandably keen for him to renew his stay.

It looks set to be his last season with the club though, with a January move – if not a summer move – a high possibility for the performing Osayi-Samuel.