Altrincham have signed Ryan Colclough on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The National League side have swooped to sign the ex-Football League winger to boost their attacking options.

Colclough, who is 25 years old, has found a new club after being released by Scunthorpe United last month. He has joined Alty on a deal until January.

He started his career at Crewe Alexandra and rose up through the youth ranks with the Cheshire outfit before going onto make 68 appearances for their first-team.

Wigan Athletic then snapped him up in January 2016 and he helped the Latics gain two promotions to the Championship during his time at the DW Stadium. He also spent time out on loan at MK Dons during the 2016/17 season, where he scored five goals in 18 games.

Colclough left Wigan for Scunthorpe two years ago and bagged five goals in 48 matches for the Iron before departing in late October.

He will now be looking to get some game time under his belt at Altrincham and help them stay up in the fifth tier.

Phil Parkinson’s side were promoted from the National League North last season and are currently sat in 14th place in the league after three wins from their opening 11 games. They drew 0-0 at home to Bromley last night.

Colclough is an exciting signing for Alty and it will be interesting to see how he performs in non-league. He has never played at that level before.

