Former Manchester City youngster, and now Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has been estimated a ‘£25 million minimum’ price-tag, having netted in the defeat to Norwich City last night.

Stoke Sentinel reported the discussion had on Radio Stoke ahead of the Norwich clash last night, in which Campbell’s potential price-tag was discussed

Reporter Martin Spinks decided that ‘no less than £20 million’ would even be considered for a player like Campbell, whilst fans’ council chairwoman Angel Smith pushed it more towards £25 million.

Campbell, 20, has now scored six goals in 12 Championship appearances this season.

He joined the Stoke academy back in 2016 and would make his league debut for the club during the 2017/18 season.

Having spent time out on loan at Shrewsbury Town in the season before last, he would become an important member of the first-team ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

OPINION: Ex-Manchester City man now at Stoke could be ‘the next Ollie Watkins’

Under first Nathan Jones, and then Michael O’Neill, Campbell would go on to score nine goals in 33 Championship appearances.

With O’Neill now in his first full-season in charge, it’s seen Campbell take that next step, and become a much more potent striker.

The72 reported earlier in the week that Campbell shares a lot of similarities with former Brentford, and now Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins..

Should Campbell carry on with his projection then it could well see him make the step-up to the Premier League in the coming months, or maybe next summer.

That could yet be with Stoke – they sit in 7th-place of the Championship table after last night’s 3-2 defeat at home to league leaders Norwich.