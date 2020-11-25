The natives are restless, six losses in the last nine games, in a must win season. Is it too early to be looking at a change of manager at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich slip to 5th after a 3-0 home loss to top of the league Hull.

Statistics: Ipswich dominated possession, over 60% and had more shots, (12) although fewer on target (four) than Hull, who in turn had just seven chances, but scored three (of the five on target).

On paper, these stats don’t paint the picture of the match, but that can often be the case.

Being an Ipswich fan in the last five or so seasons hasn’t been easy, the end of Mick McCarthy’s tenure was not pleasant, the football had slowed into a chore, and the usually nonplussed fan-base was turning bitter.

Paul Hurst promised much, delivered remarkably little, sold the family jewels and replaced with lower league players, leaving just a few months into the season, long before those lower league players were relegated under current incumbent Paul Lambert, who arrived in November, already preparing to be relegated.

Last season did not go to anyone’s plan, and this season became a do or die situation, realistically, Ipswich are not in the automatic mix (on recent form) and are one of maybe eight teams in the chasing pack.

Not winning points from promotion rivals has become near on impossible, claiming 12 from an available 42 on offer, and after last night’s ‘too nice’ team were outplayed, many fans are calling for Lambert to go, the trouble being a five year deal (Lambert is under a year into his mammoth contract) and the pay off would also limit the replacement costs.

In truth, I have not been one to call for a managers head, at all, I’ve held a season ticket for over twenty years and have tolerated all the lows, but I am now finding myself questioning Paul and his seemingly desire-less football, persistent ‘play from the back’ and 4-3-3 in a squad which neither suit.

If Ipswich are to have a clear out, it will mean a huge task for whomever comes in, a threadbare but over staffed squad, with no budget and strict wage caps, and a fan base unwilling to be patient anymore.