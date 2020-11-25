West Ham United manager David Moyes has stated his desire for a central midfielder in January, with Brentford’s Josh Dasilva having been linked, and Swansea City’s Matt Grimes.

It was reported last month that Dasilva was on West Ham’s radar.

The 22-year-old former Arsenal academy player has become a star under Thomas Frank – having featured 45 times in the Championship last season he scored 10 goals, and last month was touted with a Premier League move.

This season, Dasilva has featured in all 13 of Brentford’s league fixtures, scoring once.

Another suspected target of Moyes’ is Swansea City midfielder and captain, Grimes.

He scored his first goal of the season and the winner v Rotherham United last time out, as the 25-year-old begins his third full-season in the club’s first-team.

He’d been involved with Swansea since his move from Exeter City part way through the 2014/15 season, having spent time out on loan before his breakthrough.

This morning, it’s being reported by hammers.news that Moyes will go in search of a central midfielder in January, having dropped a ‘big hint’ to the club’s owners.

With Dasilva and Grimes having been previously linked, and Moyes being a well-known advocate of Championship transfers, it could well signify his January intentions to reignite interest in the above pairing.

Who he might prefer, if any, remains to be seen.

Both Dasilva and Grimes though are quality players – both can compete in the Championship and both could transfer their skills into top-flight football.

Grimes might be the more cost-effective option with Brentford known to hold out for higher offers, but Dasilva is much the younger player.

It’ll be interesting to see how Moyes plays this one in January.