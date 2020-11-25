Charlton Athletic lost for the first time in the league since the end of September last night.

The Addicks were defeated by lowly Burton Albion 4-2 away.

Jake Buxton’s side were on a poor run of form going into the game against Charlton but came out on top for a valuable three points.

Goals from Lucas Akins and Joe Powell saw the hosts storm into a two-goal lead, only for the visitors pull one back before half-time through Paul Smyth.

Burton made it 3-1 early in the second-half only for Chuks Aneke to cut the deficit to one again. However, the Brewers got their fourth 15 minutes from time with Charles Vernan bagging to seal an impressive win.

Lee Bowyer spoke after the game, as per Charlton’s official club website: “It was poor from start to finish. Too many people just going through the motions. No matter where teams are in the division, you can’t give them a two-goal head start and the two goals we gave away were just errors, individual errors. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Maybe because we were unbeaten in eight we think we can just turn up to games and win – it is not that simple. I just reminded them in there – that isn’t acceptable, that will never be acceptable.”

He added: “Tonight it was like we never played football before. Conor Washington came on and he could have had a hat-trick, he was only on 20 minutes.

“The game should have been about 7-7 – it was just not a normal game of football. I can’t put it down to anything, that is not like us at all and it was the more senior players that were doing it. I just want to put it to bed and get ready for the weekend.”

Next up for Charlton is Ipswich Town at the weekend, with both sides looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats last night.

Will Charlton bounce back against Ipswich?