Luton Town played a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City last night, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall claiming his second-straight Man of the Match award.

The visiting Blues had taken the lead midway through the first-half, with Lukas Jutkiewicz scoring from the spot.

Matthew Pearson would equalise on the stroke of half-time for Luton and after a goalless second-half, both sides settled for a point.

It was a subdued ending to the game, but the 22-year-old Dewsbury-Hall gave yet another exciting account of himself. After the game, he posted this message on Twitter:

Scratching my head as to how we haven’t got 3 points but thanks for the great support🔥 hopefully see you all bouncing at the Kenny soon👀⚽️ @LutonTown https://t.co/m04JzN58Tk — KDH (@KiKiDHall) November 24, 2020

The Leicester City youngster joined on loan ahead of this season. He spent time at Blackpool in the second-half of last season and managed four goals in 10 League One appearances.

Nathan Jones saw the potential and was quick to bring him to Kenilworth Road for this campaign, and he’s so far proving a hit with the fans.

He’s now featured six times in the Championship but is yet to score.

Playing as part of a midfield three, Dewsbury-Hall offers a lot of energy in the middle of the park and, alongside the likes of Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock, is more than holding his own.

The point sees Luton Town go 9th in the Championship table and it caps what’s been a fine start to the semester.

Now, 13 games in, Luton may well be setting their sights on a late surge towards the play-off places and if they’re to achieve that, Dewsbury-Hall needs to be right at it.

A fine player, playing in an enjoyable Luton side this season.