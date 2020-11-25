Norwich City claimed a narrow 3-2 win at Stoke City in the Championship last night, with Emi Buendia being at the heart of the action.

It was the Argentine who opened the scoring for Norwich on 18-minutes, before he then turned provider for Teemu Pukki to make it two before half-time.

The Finnish international then gave Norwich a 3-0 lead soon after half-time but for Buendia to pick up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Speaking to Eastern Daily Press’ Paddy Davitt, Farke is quoted as saying:

On Buendia dismissal. #ncfc DF: 'I thought he was the best player on the pitch. Head and shoulders. The first one is a 50/50 challenge. Then he needs to calm down and it was an emotional, naive reaction. He has already apologised to the whole group in the dressing room.' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) November 24, 2020

His dismissal almost cost Norwich the game.

Just a minute after Buendia’s red, Stoke would pull one back through Tyrese Campbell and soon after, Nathan Collins would score Stoke’s second, and final goal of the night.

Norwich hung on for what proved to be an impressive win away at a side competing for a spot in the top-six, and Buendia was arguably the best player on the pitch for the time he was on there.

Farke though will be happy with the result and happy to see his side mark three straight wins in the Championship, having not lost in nine Championship outings now.

The win keeps them at the top of the pile and with a point lead over Bournemouth, who won their home tie against Nottingham Forest last night.

Farke next takes his side Coventry City at the weekend.