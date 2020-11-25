Keith Hill won 1-0 in his first game in charge of Tranmere Rovers yesterday against Carlisle United.

The new Whites boss locked horns with his former assistant Chris Beech at Prenton Park last night and narrowly came out on top.

Tranmere are in strong form at the moment and have won their past six games in all competitions.

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal just after half-time was enough for the three points against the Cumbrians. His side have now risen to 9th in the league table and are two points off the Play-Offs.

Some Tranmere fans were reluctant about the appointment of Hill, especially after the sudden upturn in results under Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson.

However, last night’s win is a solid start for the ex-Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers man. He told their official club website: “I’ve watched the last five games prior to this and today we won a different way. There was a lot of character, some good football and a great goal to win any game. We won with character and that will stand us in good stead as you need that spirit and courage.”

Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted on Twitter-

Keith Hill’s SWA 💙 — Matty James (@mattytrfcjamess) November 24, 2020

Made up for him tonight. Won't take long for the SWA to warm to him. — AdrianB (@AdrianB95842261) November 24, 2020

Excellent result. Hill knows what’s he’s doing, just get on with it now #trfc #swa https://t.co/OR922jU6VO — Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) November 24, 2020

This is most definitely the best football I’ve seen a Tranmere team play! May it continue. Up the Rovers 🤜 @TranmereRovers #SWA #TRFC — Kyle Ward (@kyle_ward10) November 24, 2020

Excellent win against a good Carlisle team. #trfc — matt (@matt15y) November 24, 2020

Best performance of the season IMO. I think both sides will be in the promotion mix #SWA #TRFC — Pete Burgess (@happytyskie) November 24, 2020

Get in there! They are a good side so to keep a clean sheet is superb. CBT is just ridiculous for this level really. Wrap that lad in cotton wool #trfc — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) November 24, 2020

