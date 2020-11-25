Keith Hill won 1-0 in his first game in charge of Tranmere Rovers yesterday against Carlisle United. 

The new Whites boss locked horns with his former assistant Chris Beech at Prenton Park last night and narrowly came out on top.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Sport

Tranmere are in strong form at the moment and have won their past six games in all competitions.

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal just after half-time was enough for the three points against the Cumbrians. His side have now risen to 9th in the league table and are two points off the Play-Offs.

Some Tranmere fans were reluctant about the appointment of Hill, especially after the sudden upturn in results under Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson.

However, last night’s win is a solid start for the ex-Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers man. He told their official club website: “I’ve watched the last five games prior to this and today we won a different way. There was a lot of character, some good football and a great goal to win any game. We won with character and that will stand us in good stead as you need that spirit and courage.”

Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted on Twitter-

