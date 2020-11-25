Wigan Athletic striker Joe Garner is in talks with East Bengal, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The forward has been targeted by Robbie Fowler who is keen to lure him to the Indian Super League.

Garner, who is 32 years old, could link up with his former Latics’ teammates Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington at East Bengal.

The experienced frontman is Wigan’s top scorer this season with seven goals to his name in all competitions. However, he could be set to leave now and is in the final year of his contract anyway.

He moved to the DW Stadium in August 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 73 games for the North West side.

Garner started his career with spells at Blackburn Rovers and Carlisle United before Nottingham Forest snapped him up in 2008. He went onto play 55 times for the Reds, scoring 10 goals.

He had loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United before leaving the City Ground on a permanent basis to join Watford.

His time at Vicarage Road didn’t work out and he was shipped back out to Carlisle on loan.

Preston North End then lured Garner to Deepdale and he bagged 57 goals in 151 games for the Lilywhites, helping them get promoted to the Championship in 2015.

Stints at Rangers, Ipswich and now Wigan have followed for the Lancashire-born man but he could now be on his way to India for a new chapter in his career.

In other Latics news, The72 picked out five updated candidates for their managerial position.

Should Garner go to India?