Middlesbrough paid French side Toulouse just over £10m for him, Martin Braithwaite arriving on Teesside in mid-July 2017. It is safe to say that his time at the club wasn’t a roaring success.

The following January he was out on loan and back to France with Bordeaux – a loan he returned back from in June 2018. He was back out on loan again, this time to Leganes in Spain in early January 2019 before sealing a £4.5m permanent move there that summer.

All told, 46-cap Denmark international Braithwaite made just 40 appearances for Boro, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists. These figures are hardly the glowing returns that the Teessiders would have been expecting for their financial outlay.

He impressed slightly more at Leganes after arriving there in July last year. In 48 games for the Spanish side, Braithwaite managed to score 13 goals and provide 8 assists. It was enough to pique the interest of Barcelona, who were looking for striker options.

He’s featured 18 times for the azulgrana, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assists. Two of those goals and that assist came in the 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stage.

In scoring these two goals (57’/70′ pen) and assisting Sergino Dest for Barca’s opener, the former Middlesbrough striker outshone Barcelona’s £107m man Antoine Griezmann who rounded off the Catalan side’s victory with a fourth goal in time added-on at the end of the game.