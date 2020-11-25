Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Championship last night, owing to a Junior Stanislas brace.

The Englishman scored after just three minutes last night, and six minutes into the second-half from the spot to claim a routine home win for Bournemouth.

Forest on the other hand sunk to a second-straight 2-0 defeat in the Championship, and a third straight loss on the road without scoring.

It leaves them in 20th-place of the table and it’s starting to shine light on the severity of their current situation.

Chris Hughton came in earlier in the season and although he’s had some good results, tonight was yet another dismal display of bland, tired football and it’s brought about a negative response from fans online.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to Twitter after the defeat at Bournemouth but their anger is directed more towards those above Hughton.

See what they had to say below: