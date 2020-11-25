Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Championship last night, owing to a Junior Stanislas brace.

The Englishman scored after just three minutes last night, and six minutes into the second-half from the spot to claim a routine home win for Bournemouth.

Forest on the other hand sunk to a second-straight 2-0 defeat in the Championship, and a third straight loss on the road without scoring.

It leaves them in 20th-place of the table and it’s starting to shine light on the severity of their current situation.

Chris Hughton came in earlier in the season and although he’s had some good results, tonight was yet another dismal display of bland, tired football and it’s brought about a negative response from fans online.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to Twitter after the defeat at Bournemouth but their anger is directed more towards those above Hughton.

See what they had to say below:

This aint Hughton's doing. He should be back of the queue for blame. Front should be Marinakis and co, closely followed by recruitment team. #nffc — Ben Neil (@BenjiNFFC) November 24, 2020

Well that was better than I thought it would be, we actually competed with them, why doest Hughton start with the high press 4 3 3 he ended the game with is beyond me, Bournemouth were losing the ball easy when they stepped up and we looked much better #NFFC — HJM (@H_J_M_85) November 24, 2020

#NFFC every player in the final third seemed static with the ball . No one ran close , no tic tac to move through their lines . No runners . In the end most swung in crap crosses or inevitable blocked passes – simply awful . Hughton needs to transform movement — Red Rob (@rob123446) November 24, 2020

Club is toxic, let’s face it Hughton managed to get a side performing and winning this league that was owned and run by Mike Ashley! Yet #NFFC seems to be run 10 times worse than that. You have to say that is some achievement. — ANDREW GABBITAS (@GABBITAS66) November 24, 2020

I blame the players but I really blame the board… should have sacked Sabri hours after the Stoke game and gave Hughton a fair crack at the summer window.. not leave leave him with a load of random jigsaw pieces #nffc — Richy Rich (@RichyRi28081938) November 24, 2020

Don’t remember the last time I actually enjoyed watching Forest play. Lamouchi ground out results until he was found out. Equally as dull & laboured under Hughton. Can’t see us getting many points from this difficult run of games. #NFFC — Marc Ost (@marcost68) November 24, 2020