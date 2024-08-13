Swindon Town keen on move for 27-year-old

Swindon Town would like to lure the attacker to Wiltshire before the end of the transfer window. They drew 1-1 away at Chesterfield in their opening game of the new season last Friday with defender Will Wright on the scoresheet.

Tshimanga, 27, has been on the books at Peterborough United since 2023. He has been loaned out to Fleetwood Town and Boreham Wood since moving to London Road.

Kennedy has confirmed the Robins’ interest in landing him and has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “We would love to have him. We would like to bring him in if we could, I don’t see the point in hiding that. I would imagine that we are one of a load of people looking at him, he has a great goalscoring record and people have paid a lot of money for him.

“I am not sure what has gone on there, it is none of my business, and like all good strikers, if someone like him is available then we are 100 per cent in for him. He is somebody that we really like.”

Tshimanga would be a shrewd signing for Swindon Town if they were able to get him and he would bolster their striking department.

He spent the first-half of last term at Fleetwood Town and scored two goals in 20 games for the Cod Army. Boreham Wood then came calling in January and he was more impressive for the National League outfit, firing seven goals in 16 games.

The ex-England C international rose up through the ranks at MK Dons before dropping into non-league.

Tshimanga had spells at Boston United and Oxford City before joining Boreham Wood for the first time in 2019.

He was prolific for the Hertfordshire club and scored 41 goals in 88 games before Chesterfield came calling.

The DR Congo-born man was able to carry on his form with the Spirerites and found the net on 33 occasions in 53 outings to land a move to Peterborough United.

However, his time with the Posh hasn’t quite gone to plan yet and his future is now up in the air amid attention from Swindon Town.

What next for Swindon Town

A change of scene would probably do Tshimanga good and the Robins could provide him with a platform to show what he can do.

In the meantime, they are preparing for Carabao Cup action away at Crawley Town this evening.