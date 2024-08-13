Sunderland fall short in Premier League striker chase – West Brom, Portsmouth also keen

Sunderland will not be signing Bournemouth’s Daniel Jebbison but West Brom and Portsmouth are among the clubs still on his trail, as per HITC

Sunderland, West Brom and Portsmouth all found success on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Black Cats went away to Cardiff City and won 2-0 whereas Albion secured a 3-1 victory at QPR. Pompey drew 3-3 with Leeds United and lost all three points late on, but there were big positives to take for John Mousinho and co.

All three clubs are in the market for more additions before the window ends though, with another striker a priority for Sunderland and West Brom especially. The latter have brought in Devante Cole, but despite that and the opening day hat-trick from Josh Maja, Carlos Corberan still wants more forward options.

Now, Black Cats and the Baggies are among those to have been linked with Daniel Jebbison.

Links first emerged on Monday evening from Sky Sports’ James Savundra, with Sunderland and West Brom said to have an interest.

However, new claims have followed from HITC stating that he will not be heading to the Stadium of Light. It comes after there were attempts to bring him to Wearside while at both Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

The fresh from from HITC also claims that Portsmouth, Derby County, Norwich City, Stoke City, Hull City, Stoke City have made approaches. West Brom’s interest is also mentioned, while Leeds United are also said to be keen.

The need for a striker

A striker is arguably the most difficult position to buy for in football, something that Sunderland have learnt the hard way in recent windows. And, it seems Jebbison is another name they’ll have to cross off the list.

With Luis Hemir tipped to go out on loan, the Black Cats only have Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn as forward options.

By comparison West Brom have four main options up top, all with plenty of experience. Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike, along with the before mentioned Maja and Cole, are all on the books, so Corberan has plenty to choose from.

However, with Dike and Maja’s recent injury woes, Coberan may feel that he needs some extra depth.

Faces out the door on Wearside?

Sunderland have brought in three players this summer and have already let three leave. Jay Matete and Nathan Bishop both departed on loan while Elliot Embleton joined Blackpool on a permanent deal.

Going into the final few weeks of the window, four more names are expected to leave on loan. Hemir, Joe Anderson, Jewison Bennette and Timothée Pembélé all rumoured to leave the club.

Midfielder Pierre Ekwah has also been the subject of interest in a permanent move, but the club are not actively looking to sell the Frenchman.